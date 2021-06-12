Celebrations may have been delayed by a year, but there was no shortage of buzz and excitement for the Chamber in the Realtor’s Convention Center last night.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting, themed “A Night of Golden Legacy,” to celebrate the Chamber’s 50th anniversary of serving the community. The party was supposed to happen last year, but due to the pandemic, the Chamber had to cancel its original plans.
The main event of the night was the award ceremony that recognizes outstanding businesses, individuals and volunteers for their service to Lake Havasu City.
One of the top awards, Chamber Business of the Year, went to a relatively new business in Havasu — Mohave Mortgage.
“Since arriving on the scene, this duo have immersed themselves in everything Havasu all while growing their business,” Chamber president and CEO Lisa Kruger said. “They’ve supported the Chamber from day one of their membership, offering advice and idea and even offering sponsorship dollars before we had to cancel most of our events.”
Another big award was the Citizen of the Year, which this year went to Linda Seaver.
“Our new Citizen of the Year has worked tirelessly through the pandemic and has kept vital services available to those in with very few exceptions,” 2015 citizen of the year Scott Taylor said. “There were many challenges and roadblocks that crossed her path, but her passion for helping others has led the way for her to continually expand the service base of the organization she leads.”
There were plenty more awards given throughout the night.
State Park Manager Dan Roddy was awarded the GoLakeHavasu’s Tourism Professional award. The Whelan Leadership award went to Stephanie Martin from College Street Brewery.
The Havasu Area Public Art group was recognized for bringing a little more color to town by winning the Community Development and Improvement award.
For his part in the creation of the Veteran’s treatment court, Judge Mitchell Kalauli was named the recipient of the Havasu Booster award.
The Outstanding Young Professional award went to Regan Ross-Robertson, a force in Havasu’s hospitality and restaurant community. Jolle Dickinson, a London Bridge Resort employee famous for her weekly British-themed teas, was awarded the Spirit of Hospitality award.
The Ethics in Business award went to the Hospice of Havasu, but the Chamber made sure to pay special attention to Teri Geier.
The final award, Chamber Volunteer of the Year, went to someone who reportedly doesn’t know the word no, Becky Goldberg.
