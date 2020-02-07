On Friday evening, Roxi Harshman sat eagerly in a makeup chair as Melanie Vandenberg worked her magic, slowly applying eye makeup and Roxi’s hand-picked red lipstick.
With a final swipe of gloss and just a dab of blush, Roxi was almost ready for the prom. Hair was next, and she was sent on her way to the next room to finish off her look.
She wasn’t the only one getting prepped for the big night. Surrounding her were dozens of other women and men, all with volunteers buzzing around them to make sure they were ready to shine.
At the Calvary Baptist Church on Sweetwater Avenue — and all around the world — Night to Shine brought people from all over the community together. The dance, created by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is described by the organization as “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.”
This year, Calvary Baptist Church joined more than 600 churches worldwide in hosting the event. Attendees were welcomed by paparazzi on the red carpet, corsages and boutonnieres, and their own king and queen crowns.
Volunteers from all walks of life joined in on the festivities, helping with the dinner served, snapping photos of guests, accompanying attendees and assisting in any way they could.
Maureen Harshman, Roxi’s mom, thought the event was awesome.
“It’s a night all about her,” she said. “It’s a night for her to get away from it all and have everything focused on her.”
Harshman also said that it’s great to see Roxi surrounded by the people she knows and loves.
Asher Kalauli could say the same. He arrived at the dance dressed in a sharp vest and blue and black tie, complete with a brightly colored boutonniere.
He was greeted by many and was a hit on the dance floor. Surrounded by people cheering him on, he busted out his signature dance moves and flashed a smile.
For him, and all who attended, it was sure to be a night to remember.
