Nightlife has returned to Lake Havasu City and by attendance alone, one could guess that it was dearly missed.
McCulloch Boulevard in downtown was jumping Friday night, just as it has each of the past three weekends.
“We’re totally excited about it opening up again. We’re ready to just get out and start living life again,” said Tami Wyrick of Rancho Santa Margarita, California who was attending the Flying X Saloon. “It’s still important that people are still cautious and wearing masks and washing their hands.”
Wyrick says she was unable to enjoy the nightlife since the outbreak began due to being classified as an essential worker.
The bars in downtown saw a steady dose of patrons early in the evening and the crowds grew as the night wore on.
Several shows and performances in town were also a nightlife attraction on Friday.
The Dez Houson Band performed at the Flying X Saloon, while Fat Bastard was on stage at the Quality Inn.
GraceArts Live also returned to the stage after a coronavirus-induced hiatus with Hairspray, Jr. The theatre will host encore performances again tonight at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and next Friday through Sunday as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.