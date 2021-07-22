Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the best city in America for renters. That’s according to a new report by the personal finance website WalletHub.
With rental prices recently hitting their highest level in two years,WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. The report compares more than 180 U.S. cities based on 22 key indicators of rental attractiveness and quality of life.
The data set ranges from historical rental-price changes to the cost of living to job availability.
Sioux Falls was at the top of the list, followed by Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Overland Park, Kansas. At the other end of the spectrum, WalletHub says the worst city for renters was Huntington, West Virginia.
In Arizona, the best city for renters was Scottsdale, which ranked 12 on the overall list. Gilbert was close at No. 14, while Chandler was No. 18.
Also on the list was Peoria (No. 20), Tucson (29), Glendale (35), Mesa (40), Tempe (54), and Phoenix (62).
