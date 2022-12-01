The No. 13 Lake Havasu High School varsity football team will play the No. 1 AIA-Gilbert North Eagles on the road tonight in the semifinal round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A state football championship tournament.
A win tonight guarantees the Knights a spot in the 4A state football championship held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Knights defense will face the Arizona state passing leader in Eagles’ quarterback Adam Damante. Normally this would be a daunting task, but the Knights defense just faced Arizona’s No. 2-ranked passing leader, Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth, and came away victorious in last week’s game.
Damante is a much more accurate passer than Stallworth though. Damante has only thrown two interceptions while Stallworth threw 12 – both throughout 12 games played.
Senior running back and linebacker Isaac Stopke said Damante likes to “keep plays alive with his feet,” so the defensive plan is to contain Damante in the pocket.
Senior offensive and defensive lineman Brody Schneikart, along with the other Knights linemen, will play a vital role in keeping Damante in the pocket by applying defensive pressure all night long.
“We can’t get beat deep,” Schneikart said. “They (the Eagles) like to throw the ball up and see who catches it. They have a good wide receiver, but I have a feeling our defensive line pressure can get to (Damante) before he gets a chance.”
The Knights’ secondary’s plan of attack tonight will be cleaning up some tackling mistakes they made against Yuma Catholic last week.
“The mentality will be making tackles,” Stopke said. “We had a lot of missed tackles against Yuma Catholic where our guys weren’t breaking down, we were just flying in there trying to knock their heads off. We don’t need to make that highlight hit, we just got to break down and let our other teammates come in and make a tackle.”
The Knights are no stranger to being the underdogs against highly ranked teams. Thus far, the Knights have upset the No. 4 Poston Butte Broncos and the No. 5 Yuma Catholic Shamrocks in the postseason.
“It’s scary, but I definitely feel like we’ve proved ourselves,” senior wide receiver and corner Jesse Aguilar said. “We can hang with any team.”
The Knights have certainly used their underdog status to their advantage throughout this postseason.
“We got nothing to lose. I mean we’re the 13th seed, right? We weren’t expected to win any of these games,” Stopke said. “We’re going into this game and no one is expecting us to win. Like they say, that’s the scariest opponent – someone who has nothing to lose. You can keep doubting us but we don’t got nothing to lose.”
