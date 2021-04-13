Lake Havasu City Police investigators are continuing to follow leads in a homicide investigation that began almost 10 days ago on Sunfield Drive.
Police officials could offer no new information in the case on Monday, as detectives continued to pursue possible suspects in the case. With an arrest still pending, few details have been offered by investigators into the shooting death of former Havasu resident Stacy Hakes, 37, which occurred early Easter morning.
The shooting was reported after neighbors allegedly reported gunshots at a home on the 400 block of Sunfield Drive. According to police, Hakes was seated in his vehicle at the location when he was shot by an unknown assailant.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or call Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.lhcaz.gov/police.
