Cal Sheehy

Lake Havasu City is currently projecting to spend more money from several of its funds over the next few years than it expects those funds to bring in. The difference between revenues and expenses is particularly pronounced in Havasu’s water and wastewater funds – neither of which is a surprise, but both of which are currently projected to be dipping into their “rainy day funds” by the end of Fiscal Year 2026-27 if no changes are made.

The City Council got an early look at Havasu’s financial outlook, as it begins to prepare the budget for Fiscal year 2023-24. During the council planning session last week, Administrative Services Director, Jill Olsen, started off by stressing that the numbers are still “super preliminary” at this point – adding the numbers will almost certainly change between now and the council’s first budget work session in April.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.