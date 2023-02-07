Lake Havasu City is currently projecting to spend more money from several of its funds over the next few years than it expects those funds to bring in. The difference between revenues and expenses is particularly pronounced in Havasu’s water and wastewater funds – neither of which is a surprise, but both of which are currently projected to be dipping into their “rainy day funds” by the end of Fiscal Year 2026-27 if no changes are made.
The City Council got an early look at Havasu’s financial outlook, as it begins to prepare the budget for Fiscal year 2023-24. During the council planning session last week, Administrative Services Director, Jill Olsen, started off by stressing that the numbers are still “super preliminary” at this point – adding the numbers will almost certainly change between now and the council’s first budget work session in April.
“These are numbers we have been putting together for the last couple months, but we will have more information by the time we get into the budget process and we will change those numbers accordingly,” Olsen said.
Based on those preliminary numbers, Mayor Cal Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald that the city council looks like it will be in a position to continue to chip away at infrastructure and other city needs in the budget for FY23-24.
“We have been able to make some critical investments in infrastructure and address some of the needs of the city over the last two budget cycles, and I feel we will be able to continue to make those investments in the coming budget cycle as well,” Sheehy said.
Lake Havasu City operates a total of 25 independent funds, each of which can be used for specific types of expenses. During the planning session, Olsen went over the current projections for several of the city’s largest funds. Olsen explained that the projections for each of the funds discussed include only the “baseline budget” for each department, which she said is the funding for the department for the prior year minus any one-time expenses such as equipment or facility upgrades.
Water and wastewater have been at the top of the city council’s minds for several years. Although the planning session provided the first in-depth look at the deficits the city is currently running on for both of its utilities, it was not unexpected.
Just last month Havasu hired Willdan Financial Services to conduct a utility rate study to help the council dial in the rates that it needs to charge for both water and sewer, in order to cover the projected costs to maintain and upgrade those systems in the years ahead.
According to Havasu’s current five-year forecast, the city’s water fund and wastewater fund are both expected to dwindle quickly in the years ahead. But Olsen noted that the projections are based on the city’s current water and sewer rates.
The water fund started the current fiscal year with a balance of $51.7, which is expected to drop to $34.4 million by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. The water fund’s balance is projected to drop each year over the next four years to a $1.4 million by the end of FY26-27 – which wouldn’t be enough for the city put the full amount into the rainy day fund called the “budget stabilization reserve.”
Meanwhile, the wastewater fund started the current fiscal year with a $25.6 million balance, which is projected to drop to $21.25 million by the start of FY23-24. City staff projects Havasu’s wastewater fund will be down to a $1.65 million balance by the end of FY26-27, which leaves the fund $1.65 million in the hole after accounting for the budget stabilization reserve.
“There was no surprise there at all,” Sheehy said. “When we implemented the current rate structure that our rate payers are paying today, we knew we would be deficit spending in this area as we built one year of operations to have a better understanding of the utilization of water and wastewater services based on the rate structure.”
The utility rate study that will be used to update both water and wastewater rates is expected to take about three months to complete. Sheehy said that will give the council time to put a plan in place for those utilities prior to adopting the budget for next year.
The balance in Havasu’s general fund is also projected to decline each year through FY26-27, but much more slowly than in either the water or wastewater funds.
Last year, the council indicated that it wants to use some of the balance in the general fund to start to address various maintenance issues that have been deferred in the past. During the planning session City Manager Jess Knudson used the on-going Aquatic Center HVAC project as an example of deferred maintenance that the city is currently addressing. But he said there is millions of dollars worth of projects and purchases that the city still needs to address. He said the police department needs an estimated $4 million in improvements, he said city owned parking lots need a combined $2 million worth of maintenance, and Havasu has about $7 million worth of vehicle repairs and purchases needed to keep its fleet up to date.
“There are issues that we have pushed back,” Knudson said. “The recession took place in 2008 and the impacts continued through about 2012. For several years after that, it was cheaper for the city not to invest into our facilities. It was cheaper for our city to not purchase new equipment and vehicles. But those are costs that don’t just go away – they are pushed into future years. Now we are at that point.”
The general fund had a balance of $71.8 million heading into this fiscal year and is expected to be left with $69 million by the end of the fiscal year. But that decline can be traced to a single $10 million transfer from the general fund to its fund for roads, after the City Council decided to prioritize road maintenance this year.
“We have some long range plans that we have identified that we want to get done.” Sheehy said. “One of those is the $10 million investment into road projects – so that is what leads that in the current budget year. Then each subsequent year, over the next five year period, we will be spending down the fund balance to address the priorities of our community based on community feedback that we have received. So we will be able to address some of the deferred maintenance in public safety, parks, and the like – as well as some of the programming in those areas.”
According to the forecast, Havasu projects the general fund’s balance to be reduced by between $1.7 million and $3.7 million each year, falling to $59.9 million by the end of FY26-27 – about $36.9 million of which is held as the budget stabilization reserve.
“Currently, the revenues do not exceed the expenditures,” Olsen said. “That is mostly because we are spending fund balance – just as we budgeted to do. So it is not a big red flag there, yet. But as those revenues are tweaked and re-estimated they will change, and we are going to have to be very cautious of that on the expenditure side if we start to see a decline on the revenue side.”
