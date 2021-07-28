Lake Havasu City won’t be changing its rules for how pools and spas should be drained, but city officials agreed that it can make a few changes to make sure its citizens are aware of what the rules are.
The City Council held an open work session on Tuesday to take an in-depth look at how city code dictates that pools or spas should be drained within the city limits. Public Works Director Greg Froslie went over the current city code, which is comprised of a prioritized list of draining options. The preferred option is to drain onto their own property. The city says the next best option is draining into an adjacent wash, followed by draining into the sewer after providing the city with 72-hours prior notice, and finally, draining the de-chlorinated water into the street between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Froslie said the city code was developed in such a way as to ensure the city’s compliance with both the Federal Clean Water Act of 1972 and to be able to obtain its Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from the state to operate the municipal sewer system.
“According to our city code that supports our stormwater plan approved by the state, pool discharge is considered not a significant contributor of pollutants,” Froslie told the council.
Froslie pointed out that pools that have been acid washed are already prohibited from being drained into the street by city code. He said the de-chlorinated pool water drained into the streets shouldn’t cause any structural damage to the pavement, although it could leave behind some white residue from various solids suspended in the pool water, which could affect the aesthetics of the street. He said there haven’t been any instances of a street needing repairs in Havasu because of pools draining on the road.
“We have to remember that our streets are part of our storm sewer system,” Froslie said. “So they are doing their job with regard to carrying water to the next downstream wash.”
Froslie also provided the council with a list of 12 Arizona cities in the Central Valley and what their pool draining regulations are for comparison. Nine of the 12 restrict draining to private property, 11 allow draining into the sewer system, but only four allow draining into city streets including one that allows it only as a last resort – similar to Lake Havasu City.
“I honestly think that has nothing to do with asphalt degradation and more to do with environmental reasons,” Froslie said.
He explained that many of those cities’ storm sewer systems pipe the water out to a wetland, lake or river which requires more stringent protections.
“In those situations it is an all or nothing thing,” Froslie said. “It is different from us where we could discharge a pool, go a few blocks down, and then either be evaporated or soak into the wash bottom. In my mind, it wouldn’t ever reach the lake.”
According to the city code, draining into the street is already the last resort. Froslie said that most residents, if the first two options are not available, should be able to drain into the sewer. But residents with a septic system don’t have that option, and Froslie said the city also has about seven small pump stations throughout the city that are unable to handle the additional water volumes coming from a draining pool. He said if those residents call wastewater they would be told not to drain into the sewer and instead be directed to drain into the street.
“Other than those areas we have ample capacity to handle these,” Froslie said.
Currently, not many pools are drained into the sewer. Froslie said the city’s wastewater division received calls from 28 residents about draining their pool into the sewer in 2020, and wastewater has received 9 such calls so far in 2021.
Froslie told the council his recommendation would be to keep the code as it is, but he said he has noticed that the city could make some changes in how it educates its citizens about the current requirements.
Froslie said Havasu’s code enforcement officer takes calls and visits residents violating the city code that she observes while out on daily inspections. He said that has resulted in about two to three contacts made per week. He said the police department took a total of 15 calls about pool draining in 2020 and has taken five so far in 2021. In all, that is roughly 145 contacts with residents for pool draining violations.
He said in both cases, it was generally the homeowner rather than a pool company that was draining the pool and they weren’t aware of the code requirements. He said in those instances enforcement action isn’t necessary – they are just educated about the code and what their pool-draining options are.
“It is not a huge impact, but I think it at least demonstrates that we maybe need to do a little bit more education and a little more public outreach at the very least,” Froslie said.
Specifically, Froslie said while researching the topic for the presentation he came across a pamphlet on the city’s website that contains outdated information and needs to be refreshed.
“What I think might be beneficial to limit the 130 contacts (code enforcement) gets every year, we could do some advertising, update the pamphlet, and those kinds of things,” Froslie said.
After some discussion, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Councilmember Jim Dolan, and Councilmember Nancy Campbell all expressed support for the plan to update the city’s literature on the subject and renew efforts to educate the citizens about the city code – without making changes to the code itself.
“In Havasu it is just different,” Sheehy said. “Our streets are part of our wastewater system. They were built and the reason they are so big is to take on stormwater. So we really want to mitigate the nuisance to our citizens, which I think is done by the time constraints in here.”
Please drain your pools into the streets, it keeps the dust down!
