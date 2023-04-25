Eleven months have passed since the death of a 7-year-old child at Buckskin Mountain State Park, in an accident that took place while authorities say a California man was operating his boat near the shoreline while under the influence of alcohol.

According to officials from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, charges related to the May 28 accident were still pending review by prosecutors.

