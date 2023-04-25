Eleven months have passed since the death of a 7-year-old child at Buckskin Mountain State Park, in an accident that took place while authorities say a California man was operating his boat near the shoreline while under the influence of alcohol.
According to officials from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, charges related to the May 28 accident were still pending review by prosecutors.
The accident took place during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, where the victim was reportedly swimming about five feet from the shoreline at the popular state park. San Bernardino County patrol deputies were called to the area after receiving reports that the child had been struck before the boat ran aground. Despite efforts by deputies to save the victim’s life, she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.
The boat’s operator, identified as 37-year-old Indio resident Arthur Garcia, was arrested at the scene when investigators allegedly found him to have been operating his watercraft while under the influence of alcohol. According to law enforcement statements last year, Garcia was also allegedly believed to have been operating his vessel in a reckless and negligent manner.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was with her grandparents at the time of the incident.
Garcia was transported to San Bernardino County’s West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody before posting $200,000 bail on May 31.
If the District Attorney’s Office chooses to charge Garcia in the alleged offense, the agency will file an official complaint in San Bernardino District court with a pending date for his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.