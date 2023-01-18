No charges will be filed against a Lake Havasu City man accused in the stabbing of a victim at the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation, after San Bernardino County prosecutors cited insufficient evidence in the case this month.
The stabbing incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at the Havasu Landing Resort and Casino. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, the victim was at the resort’s bar shortly before the incident, where alleged suspect Brandon Chee, 36, was also present.
Investigators said earlier this month that the victim left the business, followed shortly by Chee, before both men engaged in a physical altercation in the casino’s parking lot.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the victim suffered as many as six stab wounds before Chee fled the location. Witnesses reportedly said that Chee threw his weapon into the nearby lake after the incident. That weapon was later recovered by San Bernardino Dive Team officials.
California deputies located Chee in Havasu on Jan. 1, and took Chee into custody on one count of attempted murder.
After the stabbing incident, deputies said the victim was hospitalized but in stable condition. Chee was initially held on $1 million bond.
As of this week, Chee no longer appeared to be in custody at San Bernardino County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.