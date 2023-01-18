No charges will be filed against a Lake Havasu City man accused in the stabbing of a victim at the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation, after San Bernardino County prosecutors cited insufficient evidence in the case this month.

The stabbing incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at the Havasu Landing Resort and Casino. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, the victim was at the resort’s bar shortly before the incident, where alleged suspect Brandon Chee, 36, was also present.

