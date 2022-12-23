Investigation remains ongoing into a major accident that left one dead and six injured earlier this month. But according to police, no criminal charges are pending against the person who may have been responsible.
The accident took place Dec. 8, at the intersection of Oro Grande Boulevard and State Route 95, when a northbound commercial truck driver reportedly failed to stop with traffic at the intersection’s posted stoplight. The truck collided with multiple vehicles at the location before continuing through the intersection and crossing onto Maricopa Avenue, before ultimately stopping in an empty dirt lot near the scene.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, investigators now believe that the truck’s driver may have suffered a medical issue at the time of the accident. Although investigation continues this week into the circumstances surrounding the incident itself, Angus said on Wednesday that police do not plan as of yet to charge the truck’s driver with a criminal offense.
Five vehicles were ultimately believed to have been involved in the accident, and emergency crews transported seven victims from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center. One of those victims, identified as 83-year-old Utah resident Frank Wrigley, was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he died from his injuries.
