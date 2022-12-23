Vehicle collision

Lake Havasu City emergency crews respond to a collision involving six vehicles Thursday, at the intersection of Oro Grande Boulevard and State Route 95.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Investigation remains ongoing into a major accident that left one dead and six injured earlier this month. But according to police, no criminal charges are pending against the person who may have been responsible.

The accident took place Dec. 8, at the intersection of Oro Grande Boulevard and State Route 95, when a northbound commercial truck driver reportedly failed to stop with traffic at the intersection’s posted stoplight. The truck collided with multiple vehicles at the location before continuing through the intersection and crossing onto Maricopa Avenue, before ultimately stopping in an empty dirt lot near the scene.

