Schools in Lake Havasu City are going to look a lot more normal this year.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone explained the district’s covid restrictions for the new year in a letter to families Wednesday afternoon.
The new school year begins Aug. 2, less than three weeks from today.
The biggest change is that face coverings are no longer required for staff, students and visitors. Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded the statewide order requiring masks in school in April, kicking the decision to districts to decide on possible local mask mandates.Arizona’s State Legislature later banned school districts from requiring students to wear masks, despite guidance from the Centers from Disease Control recommending that unvaccinated students and staff keep wearing masks inside buildings.
The newsletter also announced that quarantining will no longer be required for students who come into close contact with a positive case of covid. The district will still notify those who were in contact to self-monitor.
Those who do test positive for covid or show covid like symptoms, however, will be required to quarantine for 10 days. Anyone who is quarantining can return after day seven if they receive a negative covid test after day five.
Washing hands, covering coughs and basic etiquette will continue to be encouraged and supported in all schools and facilities will continue to be cleaned to a high standard. Normal procedures will also return for visitors, field trips, clubs, athletics and activities.
Finally the covid vaccine, which is currently available for people 12 and older, will not be a requirement of LHUSD.
Stone concluded the newsletter by saying the district is continuing to work with the local Mohave County Health Department for the health and safety of the school community.
