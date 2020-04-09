It may be remembered as the most disappointing school year on record.
It is particularly regrettable for Lake Havasu High School’s Class of 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, senior students are being denied many rites of passage – events that are hallmarks of a student’s senior year such as spring sports competitions, senior nights, prom and commencement.
There will be no graduation ceremony for Lake Havasu High School’s 2020 grads in the foreseeable future. Superintendent Diana Asseier shared that sad news at Wednesday’s special session of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.
“It doesn’t appear that we will have,” she said in response to an inquiry about a live graduation ceremony from governing board member John Masden.
But not all is lost, she said.
“We’ve been talking about how to honor our (graduating) students,” Asseier said. One idea she offered would stand in for the district’s annual “Evening of Excellence.” That historically well-attended event celebrates students who have earned higher learning scholarships and other awards of distinction.
“We could create a PowerPoint video that would show students’ pictures and list the scholarships they won,” she said. “We haven’t quite figured it out yet.”
Tying up loose ends
Also at the Wednesday meeting, the governing board adopted makeshift policies that will close out the punctured 2019-2020 school year for its 5,300 students.
The five-member board unanimously voted to follow end-of-year procedures for issuance of credits and the promotion of students during the emergency school shutdown. The specifics are in step with rules laid out by the Arizona Board of Education.
The district will issue annual report cards for all students. With regard to grading and promotion revisions for 2019-2020 only, the board agreed that for elementary schools, all student grades will be calculated on the work completed during the first three quarters of the year.
Also, retentions that were already in process will continue forward based on the data and progress of students. No additional retentions will be considered.
For middle school students, all student grades will be calculated on work completed during the first three quarters of the school year. Also, all students will be promoted.
Math students enrolled in Algebra 1 for high school credit will follow high school guidelines.
At the high school level, student grades and credits will be based on the grade the student was earning prior to spring break. Students may enhance their grades during the remote learning opportunity. No grades will be lowered due to failure to participate in learning opportunities provided to students after spring break.
The governing board was assured by Asseier that all high school students who were failing courses have been contacted by teachers to ensure the opportunity to earn credits.
On the horizon
The next governing board meeting is at 6 p.m. April 21. Members of the public may not attend in person, but all are invited to watch all proceedings because the meeting will be broadcast live on the district’s web site at www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Livestream links will be listed at the top of the page, according to the board’s posted agenda.
Those who would like to submit questions or express concerns can send an email to boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
