As President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law Monday, Lake Havasu City officials began digging into what the federal spending could mean to Havasu’s bottom line.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the law is still very new, and said city staff is still working through what doors the 2,702 pages of legislation could open for local projects. He said no specific opportunities have been identified at this point.
“There is a lot of information that is contained in the bill, but we are keeping a watchful eye on projects that we already have scheduled or programmed that we could possibly use some of the infrastructure dollars towards,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said the most likely type of projects that could potentially receive some federal money through the new law include water, water infrastructure, and roads. Sheehy said it’s still too early to say when, or if, the city could start applying for some of these grants – or which city projects already in the works could be eligible.
“We are not at that point yet,” he said. “We need to determine the process, local matches, and then we will determine what makes sense for us.”
For now, Sheehy said the city is trying to learn more about what sorts of projects could be funded through the bill, and how a city like Lake Havasu City would go about applying for those funds. Sheehy said Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly are both working with cities to help them navigate the bureaucracy with online information sessions scheduled in the coming days.
“Sen. Kelly actually hosted one (Monday) afternoon that was a broad overview of what is contained in the bill,” Sheehy said. “But they are still working their way through what departments within the federal government are going to administer different components of the bill, and then which way we will have to navigate as local communities to gain access to those grant opportunities.”
With a total price tag of $1 trillion, Sheehy noted that it’s a “really large spending bill.” But he said now that the money has been spent by the federal government, it only makes sense that the city would compete to bring some of that money back to Havasu.
“You have to have caution when you have such a large spending bill in what those impacts are going to be. But, none-the-less, the federal elected leaders passed the bill and it was signed by the President,” Sheehy said. “Our citizens are taxpayers as well. So if there is programming built into this bill that would help local costs, then it is advantageous for us to take a look at what is available and offset some of those local tax dollars with some of these federal grants. Our tax burden is not going down just because we don’t take advantage of the grants – whether we supported the bill or not.”
