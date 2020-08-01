A boating accident north of Lake Havasu caused two fatalities Friday night and left another subject with serious injuries. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about who the victims were as of Saturday night.
Two boats crashed into one another Friday night around 7 p.m. near the mouth of the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu, according Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox.
Two male individuals were confirmed to be deceased on scene. Another male was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A fourth person, who assisted with CPR as a Good Samaritan was transported to HRMC as a precaution, Cox confirmed.
The investigation is still ongoing, and no cause has been identified as of Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.