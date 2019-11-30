A fire that broke out in a garage quickly spread to the rest of the home early Saturday morning on Janet Drive.
The fire was reported by the homeowner on the 3000 block of Janet Drive around 2 a.m. Nov. 30, according to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department.
After residents discovered the fire in the garage, they evacuated the residence. No injuries were reported.
“The first arriving fire company reported heavy fire in the garage area with the fire quickly turning into defensive fire conditions,” the fire department wrote in a press release.
The fire was under control within 80 minutes after five engine companies, one truck company, two battalion chiefs, and a division chief responded to the incident.
Desert Hills Fire District responded to other city calls in the meantime. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
