No injuries were reported after a house fire in the 2100 block of Barranca Drive Friday night.
According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, residents of the home reported the fire in the attic around 8:45 p.m. on Friday. The first arriving fire company saw smoke coming from the attic with an active fire above the living room area. Four engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief responded to the fire and gained control within 17 minutes. Red Cross responded to assist the residents of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
