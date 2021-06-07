A large fire was reported Sunday night in the storage area of Shogun Japanese Restaurant on Swanson Avenue. The Lake Havasu Fire Department dispatched four engines and a battalion chief to the incident. Before firefighters arrived, Shogun employees and Lake Havasu City police officers were able to knock down the fire using garden hoses and fire extinguishers. The first arriving fire company reported light smoke and smoldering fire spots and were able to control the fire within minutes. There were no reported injuries, only a new Mercedes SUV parked in the area received significant damage. According to Shogun Management the fire has not affected operation of the restaurant.
No injuries from fire in storage area of Shogun restaurant on Sunday
Tags
jpostiglione
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More from site
Lake Havasu City hosted thousands of holiday travelers this Memorial Day weekend, …
A Bullhead City man was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges Saturday during …
Lake Havasu City has worked out how much it will charge for using the new public t…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.