No injuries were reported Friday after a blaze in two RVs next to a home in the 2500 block of South Cisco Drive.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, a fire was reported by multiple people in the 2500 block of South Cisco Drive, according to a Lake Havasu City press release. The occupants discovered a fire next to the house and evacuated the residence. The first arriving fire company reported two RV’s fully engulfed on fire next to the residence.
