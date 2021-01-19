Lake Havasu City firefighters responded to a fire at a duplex on Tomahawk Drive early Tuesday morning. According to a city news release, the fire was reported by a passing citizen around 4 a.m. The caller alerted the home’s occupants to the fire on their front porch, and the house was evacuated. Three engine companies, a truck company and a battalion chief responded to the scene and had the fire extinguished in about 15 minutes. The cause of the fire was still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
— Today’s News-Herald
