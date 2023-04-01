No injuries were reported after a house fire in the 2200 block of Bombay Drive on Friday morning.
According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, a fire was reported by a neighbor around 1:30 a.m., with flames coming from a bedroom window of the house. Four engine companies, a truck company, a medical unit and a battalion chief were dispatched to the fire and gained control within 22 minutes.
