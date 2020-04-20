A house fire in the 2000 block of College Drive was reported on Monday afternoon after neighbors saw smoke coming from the residence.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to the scene and gained control of the fire within 13 minutes. All occupants of the residence evacuated the house safely and no injuries were reported.
Five engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief responded to the fire. Crews remained on the scene for an additional two and half hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
