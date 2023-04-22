Travis Lingenfelter

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action this week in a pending lawsuit by the Arizona Democratic Party. Since late March, state Democrats have sought to eliminate a new political party, No Labels, from ballots in all 15 Arizona counties.

On Wednesday, attorneys for No Labels and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes filed motions to dismiss the case in Maricopa Superior Court. And according to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, the Democratic Party’s complaint may not be Mohave County’s problem.

