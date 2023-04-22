The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action this week in a pending lawsuit by the Arizona Democratic Party. Since late March, state Democrats have sought to eliminate a new political party, No Labels, from ballots in all 15 Arizona counties.
On Wednesday, attorneys for No Labels and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes filed motions to dismiss the case in Maricopa Superior Court. And according to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, the Democratic Party’s complaint may not be Mohave County’s problem.
“Clearly the Democrats see No Labels as a challenge,” Lingenfelter said this week. “But I haven’t seen Republicans give their stance on the issue. I don’t think it relates to county business in any way. Mohave County should just sit back and watch how it plays out. The democrats see them as a threat, and we can leave it to the democrats to explain why that is.”
No Labels petitioned for status as a political party in Arizona on Feb. 10, submitting 41,663 signatures from residents statewide compared to the 34,127 signatures required by law. The organization also received verification from 10 qualified electors throughout Arizona. Fontes certified No Labels for space on ballots in local, state and federal elections - A decision the Arizona Democratic Party challenged in a March 30 lawsuit.
The lawsuit names Fontes, the Washington D.C.-based No Labels nonprofit organization and the boards of supervisors in all 15 Arizona counties as defendants. According to that complaint, No Labels does not comply with requirements held for political parties under Arizona law. As a 501c4 organization, democrats say No Labels is prohibited from engaging in political campaign activity.
No Labels’ funding sources were largely unknown as of the complaint, and as a nonprofit organization, No Labels was not required to identify its donors - A requirement of Arizona’s other political parties.
Democrats also said in their complaint that electors verified No Limits’ petitions to be placed on election ballots before their petition process had been completed. The Democratic Party argues that such verification is therefore false, rendering No Labels’ petition invalid.
But according to the complaint, Democrats’ success in future Arizona elections may be at stake, should No Labels candidates appear on future ballots.
“The unlawful recognition of No Labels as a political party without having met (the)requirements will require the Democratic Party to expend and divert additional funds and staff time on voter education to accomplish its mission in Arizona,” the complaint said. “The Democratic Party and its constituents are directly harmed by the unlawful recognition of No Labels because it will make it more difficult to elect Democratic Party candidates.”
The No Labels organization has since publicly stated that the Democratic Party’s complaint represented an act of voter suppression.
According to the No Labels’ organization’s website, the new party is preparing for the possibility of nominating candidates in upcoming elections, but has not yet committed to doing so.
As of Friday, Maricopa Superior Court records showed no ruling yet given on this week’s motions to dismiss the case.
