Citizens who use a PO Box or otherwise do not receive mail at their physical address should expect a visit from a census worker sometime in late March.
The 2020 Census is the first one in history that will be completed primarily online. Starting March 12-20, the census will begin mailing a letter of invitation with a unique indicator code that will allow the recipient to go online and fill out the census. But households that do not receive mail at their physical address will instead be visited in person by a census worker who will hand-deliver the invitation sometime prior to Census Day, which is April 1.
“Just recognize that you will not receive the card in the mail, so someone will be knocking on your door,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Be on the lookout for that person so that you can get your card with a unique indicator code so that you can fill out the census for your household.”
For those who receive mail at their address, the census will send a total of four reminder letters out to those who have not yet completed the census.
A worker will follow up in person to each residential address that has not yet filled out the questionnaire, regardless of where they receive their mail.
