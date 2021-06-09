No major injuries were reported in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., just west of Acoma Boulevard South on State Route 95. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, a 2015 Ford pick-up truck failed to maintain a proper distance from the vehicle in front of it when a 2015 Honda Accord was forced to stop suddenly for a vehicle ahead. The truck struck the Honda Accord, pushing it into a 2017 Nissan Frontier.
The driver of the Ford truck was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and the other individuals involved said they would get evaluated later, Hayden said. No major injuries were reported, and all drivers were local residents.
