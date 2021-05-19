An increase in tax revenue produced during the pandemic has allowed Lake Havasu City to start tackling some of the deferred maintenance issues city officials have been talking about for the last couple years.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the City Council during the budget work session last week that direct comparisons between the FY2021-22 proposed budget and the one passed by the council for the current fiscal year are difficult to make – especially for supplies, services, and capital spending – due to a variety of unusual factors last year while putting together the budget in the midst of uncertainty surrounding the early days of the pandemic.
According to the proposed budget, Havasu includes a total of $15 million for services such as new software and programs or professional services contracts with outside businesses – that is about $3.5 million more than was budgeted for services this fiscal year. Meanwhile, the city plans to spend $8.5 million on supplies such as vehicles and equipment for its various departments next fiscal year – an increase of about $2 million over FY2020-21.
The proposed budget also calls for a little more than $10 million in capital outlay spending, which Knudson said refers largely to land improvements or facility construction, additions, or maintenance – which is $6.3 million more than was budgeted for the current fiscal year.
“In large part you are talking about the purchase of a fire engine, police vehicles, a mower, a Bobcat or other equipment we need to maintain the parks and replace some of the aging infrastructure we have in our departments,” Knudson said.
According to the proposed budget, the increases in spending on supplies and services compared to last year are primarily one-time purchases that are slated to be paid for with extra revenue the city received but did not spend during the current fiscal year as well as making use of available fund balances.
Next year, the proposed budget calls for some significant investments in public safety – including the purchase of four new police patrol vehicles, a new fire engine, and money to refurbish another fire engine.
“In some cases we have equipment that is 15, 20 and 25 years old,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is time to replace it to make sure that we are able to provide public safety services and maintenance services in our parks.”
Knudson said the city is also able to move forward on some cyber security improvements staff has been eyeing for a while now that will better protect the organization’s data. Cyber-attacks on governments and corporations have made headlines recently, including Kingman’s recent run-in with ransomware, but Knudson said these improvements should keep Havasu from being the next victim.
But Havasu will not be able to address all of its known deferred maintenance issues next year alone. Knudson said the city will continue to identify potential issues with its existing facilities and make sure that it has money available to maintain them and make repairs when necessary. He said investing in these city assets saves the city money in the long run by extending the life of its current facilities.
“We will take a close look at things at the creep up,” Knudson said. “We are doing some assessments with some of these facilities to see where maintenance can occur to assist us long term so we are not just reacting to every break.”
One example of such an assessment recently occurred at the Lake Havasu City Police Department facility on the city hall campus that occurred earlier this spring, where the facilities plumbing, AC, electrical needs and more were all examined in detail. Such assessments will help the city identify and prioritize maintenance needs throughout the city.
The City Council kicked off discussions about how to address deferred maintenance issues with its five-year Capital Improvement Plan in April, when the council lent support for a proposal that would spend a total of $63.9 million on capital improvement projects over the next five years – including about $34.4 million in Fiscal Year 2021-22 alone. But the CIP isn’t the only way Havasu plans on addressing the cities needs next year. Knudson explained that in order to qualify for the CIP a project must meet certain standards as far as the price and the number of expected useful years. Purchases that don’t meet those requirements are included in the operational budget.
