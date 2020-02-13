City officials have decided to heed the warning “better safe than sorry.” After Feb. 23, the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City will no longer close for special events. City Manager Jess Knudson said the determination was made after ongoing talks with city staff.
Events that have required bridge closures include the annual Line Dance on the London Bridge, and Camaros on the Bridge, and infrequently, Corvettes on the Bridge. Each has required a closure of two to three hours.
While no medical emergencies have ever occurred while the bridge was temporarily closed, Knudson said the short-lived shutdowns were a constant source of concern for Island residents and businesses.
“The bridge is the only point of access on and off the Island. Residents complain because the closures cause too much commotion,” he said.
Characterizing the bridge decision as a fairly easy one to make because of safety concerns, Knudson mentioned that city officials were appreciative of all the special events that highlighted the bridge and the city.
“We’re grateful for all the events that have been on the bridge in the past. But the city has decided to go a different direction now,” he said.
So sad but safety is a concern! "Republicans on the Bridge" is now but a memory. "Republicans in Walmart" will take its place beginning each Saturday until Trump is elected. Comrades will be able to shop, walk, and talk about the wonderful things Donald Trump'll do these next four years.
