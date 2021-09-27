The way students are ranked for their academic performance is changing at Lake Havasu High School and the honors of valedictorian and salutatorian will be going away.
An email sent by LHHS Principal Scott Becker on Monday announced the high school will switch to the Latin honor system, an academic level used at many North American colleges. The letter says that the change will allow the school “honor more of our students’ individual academic achievements upon graduation.”
This change was first talked about publicly at the Sept. 21 LHUSD board meeting where Director of Student Achievement Jaime Festa-Daigle informed board members who did not get a vote on the subject.
“When we made this decision, it was made with the high school, it was made with counselors, it was made with people on site who are very familiar with how this works,” Festa-Daigle said at the meeting.
Festa-Daigle also said at the meeting that summa cum laude students will be eligible to speak at graduation and can submit draft essays to a committee who will select speakers.
The new ranking system will have three levels; summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude. To earn the highest rank, summa cum laude, which translates to with highest praise, a student will have to earn an unweighted 3.9 grade point average and take at least eight honors, A.P or dual enrollment classes.
To earn a magna cum laude distinction which means with great praise, a student will have to earn an unweighted GPA of 3.7. Finally to receive a cum laude distinction the student would have to have an unweighted grade point average of 3.5.
Becker’s email promises that “will continue its tradition of additional recognitions at graduation to ensure our student’s accomplishments are appropriately recognized.”
These recognitions include a National Honor Society stole for senior NHS members in good standing, the W.A.V.E honor cord for those with a 3.0 GPA, an above passing score on their technical skills assessment and industry-recognized credential, and the armed services stole for those students who chose to join one branch of the military after graduation.
One LHHS parent, however, is upset with the sudden change by the high school. Teri Romer, who has one senior currently at the high school, says that she is upset that this decision was apparently already made.
“We’re upset about being blindsided by this and not included in the discussion,” Romer said. “It also upsetting that this is being implemented for a graduation class that has spent the last four years working to improve their ranking.”
Romer is also concerned with who knew what and when. Festa-Daigle said at the Sept. 21 meeting that the school had already seen students drop AP classes for other options. In his email Becker said that the deadline for dropping classes has been extended to Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.