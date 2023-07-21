New regulations on nudity and entertainment are headed to the City Council.
Lake Havasu City Council is looking to repeal and replace the current city code on cabarets, a topic that has been in discussion since December 2022.
The new proposed ordinance will be discussed during next Tuesday’s council meeting, which is open to the public.
The council intends to repeal and replace the current city code, chapter 9.26, Cabarets, which was adopted in 1993 but has had no cited violations.
In December 2022, the code was declared unconstitutional and unenforceable during a city council executive session. The legality of the code was examined amid public discussion that the code should be used to ban children under 18 from attending drag shows. The cabaret code came into focus following intense discussions about a drag show that was held earlier this year at London Bridge Resort. As proposed, the replacement code would not regulate drag shows in city limits.
The previous cabaret code was deemed unconstitutional by City Attorney Kelly Garry because the code is overly broad, and impacts all types of live entertainment, said Mayor Cal Sheehy.
“The prior cabaret code impacted the way that businesses operate live entertainment, so think of bands and those types of things that they have at restaurants and bars throughout the community,” Sheehy said. “Now this update allows that ability for live entertainment to occur, and the old code prevented that so it’s just outdated.”
The change also takes into account the new definitions in state law that revolve around sexually orientated businesses, said Sheehy.
“It brings the code into compliance with state law, and still keeps the integrity of the original intent of the ordinance that was originally drafted back in the early 90s.”
According to the state law, an adult cabaret is defined as a nightclub, bar, restaurant, escort bureau, or similar commercial establishment that, during two or more days within a thirty day period, features live performances or activities that are characterized by the exposure of "specified anatomical areas."
The council plans to replace the current code with chapter 9.26, now titled "Sexually Oriented Businesses."
The goal, according to the ordinance, is to place limitations on conduct in certain premises licensed to serve alcoholic beverages within the city.
Prohibited conduct under the new code would include adult cabarets providing entertainment or other services while wearing less than minimum attire, adult live entertainers soliciting payment, and adult live entertainers dancing within six feet of patrons.
This is the same list of prohibited conduct from the old code, with the addition of the words “adult” and “adult cabaret” to narrow the focus down to adult entertainment.
Punishment for this class one misdemeanor would remain the same as before, with an up to $2,500 fine, jail time of up to six months, or both.
Sheehy said the new code will be introduced by the city attorney during Tuesday’s meeting, and would go into effect during the next council meeting if approved.
The Lake Havasu City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Police Facility Meeting Room at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
