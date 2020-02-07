Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says he supports a decision to hold a deputy public defender in contempt of court.
Mohave County Deputy Public Defender Jamie Askar was cited on charges of contempt of court Jan. 16 after allegedly arriving 30 minutes late to a court hearing. Askar requested three additional minutes of time to prepare after his arrival, and was denied by Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert. Askar said Lambert was rude in his refusal to allow more time, according to reporting by the Mohave Daily News. After a brief exchange, Askar was found in contempt of court and fined $1,000.
“I’ve never been disrespected like this by any lawyer,” Lambert said in the exchange.
Johnson issued a statement this week in which he voiced his approval of Lambert’s decision.
“I respect Judge Lambert’s decision here,” Johnson said. “A courtroom is made up of many components and many participants. A delay in one case can push back everyone else’s for that day and sometimes result in unnecessary rescheduling.”
According to Johnson, Mohave County leads the state in jury trials, and any delay in the court’s calendar can cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.
“The judge has a full calendar, jurors give up their time to serve, witnesses give up their time, clerks have a full schedule, a victim deserves not to have his or her time wasted and defendants have the right to a speedy trial. Any delay could throw the whole process off – not only for that defendant but for other cases on the docket … no one wants to be in court, except for the lawyers who are getting paid. But we need to run a professional court system where everyone knows their role and respects the roles of others.”
Askar, who has been employed by the public defender’s office since August, resigned from his position Jan. 21, according to the Mohave Valley Daily News.
