The Lake Havasu City fire department quickly extinguished a kitchen fire at a residence on the 2000 block of Barranca Dr. on Wednesday evening.
The homeowner reported the blaze, an oil fire that started on the stove, at about 7:15 p.m. Both occupants in the house evacuated safely.
Three engine companies, one truck company, and a battalion chief responded to the fire and got it under control in about 9 minutes.
