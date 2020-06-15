While the pandemic has inflicted economic pain in every direction in Lake Havasu City, being able to pay household rent hasn’t been an issue of note according to the president of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors.
Nichole Stuhlberg, who is also the owner of NSP Property Management in Havasu, said that by all accounts, local renters have been able to keep up with their monthly payments.
“What I’ve heard from fellow property managers I’ve talked to is that tenants have been communicative if they are having problems and many have made payment arrangements,” she said.
Stuhlberg’s business manages 230 long-term rental properties.
“We don’t have many that haven’t paid their rent for May and June,” she said. ”Personally, our numbers (of unpaid rents) are really low.”
Even with Mohave County’s unemployment rate at 18.3% in April, Havasu’s household rental picture is more rosy than many communities across the nation. A Census Bureau survey of American households last week found that being unable to pay rent or mortgage on time was reported by 10.7% of adults, while another 3.2% reported they deferred payments because of the pandemic.
While that situation could spark an eviction surge elsewhere, Stuhlberg doesn’t expect to see such a development in Havasu.
“I don’t see trouble ahead. Most everyone is able to pay their rents. I’m optimistic that things are going to turn around. People here are going back to work, so I don’t see the eviction problem hitting Havasu hard,” she said.
A March order from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey introduced a moratorium on evictions for tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus. The order stands to expire July 23.
