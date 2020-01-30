“Painful but worth it” is how June Goff described the preparation activities for the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit at the Lake Havasu Museum of History. As the executive director of the city’s museum, she is directing the massive effort to set up the traveling exhibit.
To get the job done, the museum will be closed beginning today. It will reopen Feb. 8, when the Water/Ways exhibit opens.
Goff said Water/Ways has traveled to 11 other venues in Arizona, with the Havasu site the last and only location in the northwestern part of the state. Each host site focuses on the impact of water to their communities as water is essential, not only to life, but, in the case of Lake Havasu City, to its unique history and local economy.
Guests can expect to have a Smithsonian Institution-quality experience. The Smithsonian is the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, with 19 museums and galleries.
Behind the scenes
Goff said the museum’s volunteers and governing board traveled to Phoenix for logistics training for the exhibit. While Smithsonian staff will be on hand to erect the exhibit, local museum staff will maintain the special feature until it closes in Havasu on March 22.
That includes unpacking and packing 22 large crates weighing 150 to 300 pounds each.
“The crates arrive on Friday. The exhibit is made up of video stations and interactive features,” Goff said of the multi-media presentation.
“We’re all very excited about this exhibit,” she said of the self-guided tour. “Right now, we’re just trying to get all the information about it out there in the cosmos so people will come to see it. Several schools have scheduled (visitation) times with us already. We’re hoping for a great turnout.”
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is closed until Feb. 8. After that, it is open daily Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $7.50 for not-yet members. Members, children under age 18 and older students with ID are admitted free of charge. The museum is at 320 London Bridge Road. To make reservations for large groups to see Waterr/Ways, call 928-854-4938.
