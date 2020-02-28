Potential exposure.
Quarantine site.
Airborne precautions.
Hearing these phrases tied to news about the coronavirus can induce anxiety, but they shouldn’t – at least not for residents of Mohave County, including Lake Havasu City.
That’s the bottom line coming from Denise Burley, the director of the Mohave County Department of Health. She said on Thursday that in Mohave County, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus. There’s every reason under the sun for residents to remain calm.
It’s admittedly hard, she said, given the tidal wave of news reports, sensationalized and otherwise. Don’t let internet news feeds or television news be your sole source of information, she advised.
More than one plan
County and local health officials continually update their preparedness plans in the event the disease shows up in the area. Burley assures residents that measures are in place to respond to suspected or confirmed cases or potential exposures. The county health department will implement an Outbreak Response Plan if needed.
“The county’s emergency management team has a strong plan,” she said, noting that the plan covers all types of events. The team consists of the county health department, first responders, hospitals, city and county leadership and law enforcement agencies.
“The biggest concern for us is that people practice preventative measures – frequent hand-washing, for instance. Our job at the county health department is to be a resource for schools, businesses and residents to have plans and help them own their plans,” Burley said.
Families should have their individual plans. What if a family member is quarantined in the home? What if the day care is closed? What if their business or workplace closes? A family’s plan answers those questions.
“We just want to make people aware, because there’s always the potential for the coronavirus to spread. Be prepared. We’re always better off in a preventative state rather than waiting for a crisis,” she said.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District has a good emergency plan, said Superintendent Diana Asseier.
“We do have pages in our plan for a pandemic. It’s already in place,” she said. “I work closely with our school principals and (Special Services Director) Aggie Wolter, who oversees the school nurses.”
Asseier said school staff and teachers continually instruct students about good hand washing practices and the regular use of hand sanitizer.
“The flu has hit us really hard the last few years, so we’ve already been teaching the kids how to keep from spreading germs,” she said.
The term “pandemic” indicates how widespread an illness is, not how lethal it may be.
Know the facts
Experts believe the coronavirus spreads via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. According to the CDC, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, and generally include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
There is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications approved to treat it.
Burley said coronavirus precautions are essentially the same as the flu. Those precautions include:
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or another item — not your hands — when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
- Stay home when sick.
- Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Individuals should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) if soap and water are not available.
If you feel ill
Burley said if person feels ill, a visit to a health care provider is in order. If the coronavirus is suspected, warn the provider in advance.
“If you are going to the hospital or a doctor’s office, warn them in advance with a phone call,” Burley said. “Give them a chance to be prepared. We’re trying to keep everybody safe – health care providers included.”
Testing for the coronavirus does not occur in Mohave County, she said. A local health providers collects a specimen and the sample is taken by courier to the Arizona Department of Health Services office in Phoenix. From there, it is forwarded on for testing to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia.
There’s also a protocol for travelers who pass through suspected ports of call who then come home to Mohave County, Burley said.
“We get a notification at the health department with the person’s name and contact information. We follow up if we don’t hear from them. The person goes into voluntary quarantine at home for 14 days. If the person exhibits (coronavirus) symptoms, the clock starts over for another 14 days,” Burley said.
She said the directive for containment is from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.