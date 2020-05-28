Emergency first responders were dispatched shortly before noon Thursday to the area of State Route 95 and Chenoweth Drive after receiving reports of a collision involving four vehicles.
Police officials say the accident appeared to have been caused when a northbound vehicle approaching the intersection failed to stop at the stoplight before striking the vehicle in front of it.
The collision caused the victim’s vehicle to strike a second vehicle, which in turn struck a third.
According to Desert Hills Fire Battalion Chief Bryant Stanec, no serious injuries were caused in the accident itself, and each of the victims initially refused medical transportation to Havasu Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
With temperatures approaching 110 degrees by Thursday afternoon, however, one of the victims in the accident ultimately requested transportation to the hospital for heat-related illness as police worked to clear the scene, Stanec said.
