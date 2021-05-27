On Tuesday afternoon, a pickup truck rolled down an embankment off State Route 95, but both occupants sustained only minor injuries.
The accident occurred near milepost 164 on SR-95 southbound, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Bart Graves. A pickup truck went off the road and overturned a couple of times while rolling down an embankment, he said.
“Two people were inside the pickup, but amazingly enough, they sustained no serious injuries,” he said.
The individuals were treated on scene and released.
