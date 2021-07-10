Two people died Saturday afternoon after a plane that was assisting with the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup crashed.
The Bureau of Land Management is currently working with other local, state and federal agencies to respond to the fatal aircraft accident associated with the Cedar Basin Fire.
The accident occurred around noon Saturday and involved an air attack aircraft performing aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the fire.
Two crew members were on board and there were no survivors.
BLM said it will provide additional information pending next of kin notification.
The Cedar Basin Fire is currently 300 acres and was first reported on July 9 after 6 p.m. According to Inciweb, the fire was caused by thunderstorms in the area.
No structures are currently threatened. The fire is located 20 miles northwest of Bagdad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.