Good news was delivered late last week by the Arizona Board of Regents when it announced that tuition rates will not increase for Arizona resident students for the coming academic year.
That means Lake Havasu City students who have plans to attend Arizona State University, the University of Arizona or Northern Arizona University in 2020-2021 will pay the same rates that in-state residents were charged for the 2019-2020 academic year. The board’s decision was driven by economic challenges Arizona residents face that were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s even better news closer to home. Tuition for students who attend ASU Havasu will pay the same tuition that was charged for the 2019-2020 academic year — $6,594. That number is nearly 60 percent of the base rate for ASU’s Tempe campus, said Raymond Van Der Reit in 2019. He is ASU Havasu’s campus director.
ASU Havasu offers approximately 18 four-year degrees. Van Der Reit suggested that the school may be the best corona-proof plan for Havasu families and their students who plan to attend college in the fall.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in ASU Havasu from Mohave County parents and students who don’t want to get too far from home in these uncertain times,” he said.
Tuition and fee hikes for nonresident and international students at the state’s three public universities have not yet been determined for the coming academic year, according to last week’s statement from the Board of Regents.
