For the seventh year in a row, Mohave Community College’s price tag for classes won’t raise a penny — classes that will soon transition back to on-campus learning.
The college board of trustees voted to keep tuition at $81 per credit hour on Friday, at the recommendation of President Stacy Klippenstein.
“... We want to ensure students in the MCC District have access to affordable higher education and career training,” Klippenstein said. “Providing affordable access to higher education means more people can get the education and services needed to help improve their lives, and our communities benefit from a more educated workforce.”
MCC also announced Friday that it plans to transition more in-person services back to all campuses and offer more on-campus classes in conjunction with remote options.
About two dozen Student Services employees — who assist with admissions and enrollment — will start their return to campus on March 22. They will be on campus to help students and community members from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Virtual services will still be offered as well.
More on-campus classes are in the works for the summer semester, starting June 1. Currently, the Havasu campus hosts multiple classroom labs in-person, while others are conducted remotely or online. Summer semester enrollment begins March 29, and people are encouraged to fill out the application ahead of time, located at apply.mohave.edu.
The Summer Bridge program — college classes offered to high school students finishing up their sophomore, junior and senior years — will also be back on campus starting June 1. Classes will also be offered in live remote and online formats.
Tuition for the Summer Bridge program is covered by an MCC scholarship. High school students can choose which college Summer Bridge classes they want to take by visiting bridge.mohave.edu.
Graduation will also be held in-person at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City on May 14. Details will be posted on mohave.edu/graduation as they are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.