One of the three available covid-19 vaccines has received full approval from the Food and Drug administration, after months of being in emergency use.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine received full approval from the FDA on Monday morning and it is expected that on the heel of this new development, vaccine mandates will become more and more commonplace across the country.
According to reporting from the L.A. Times companies and universities could use this announcement to make their own requirements that students and customers receive the vaccine. In his remarks regarding the FDA announcement President Joe Biden encouraged just that.
However that doesn’t appear to be the case in Lake Havasu City or Mohave County as a whole.
According to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, the county has no plans to require its employees to get the covid vaccine. Superintendent at Lake Havasu Unified School District, Rebecca Stone, also confirmed that the district would not require employees to get vaccinated.
At Havasu Regional Medical Center, Director of Marketing and Communications Corey Santoriello says that the hospital is “carefully evaluating our next steps in light of the FDA’s decision”, but at this time HRMC is only strongly encouraging staff to get fully vaccinated, not requiring it.
“We have known that the FDA-authorized covid-19 vaccines were safe and effective, and we are pleased that the FDA has taken this important step to further validate this based on thorough research and comprehensive data review,” Santoriello said. “We are hopeful this decision will help reduce vaccine hesitancy among unvaccinated individuals and encourage them to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves and those around them from covid-19.”
According to Burley, the county is expecting a modest increase in the county vaccination rates due to this recent decision from the FDA. According to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services the current vaccination rate in Mohave County is 41.4 percent and 55.2 percent for the whole state.
Booster Shot
Also released Monday morning, the county health department sent out a press release recommending that immunocompromised people get a third or booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. A booster shot is not recommend for those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,
The county recommends that those looking to get the third shoot should be people receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, people who received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, people who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, people with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection and people on active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
According to the release, those who believe that they are eligible for a booster shot should contact their primary healthcare provider to decide if an additional dose is appropriate.
Burley says that the process of scheduling a third shot should work the same as scheduling the first two shots and that the county has enough supply of Moderna and Pfizer to meet “the needs of the community”
“However, we recommend that eligible persons contact vaccine providers for more information,” Burley said. “Further, the additional dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose.”
Latest Covid numbers from Mohave County
In their latest Monday release, Mohave County reported that 176 new confirmed cases of covid and two deaths had been recorded in the county since last Friday at noon.
The two deaths, which both occurred in individuals in their seventies, happened in Bullhead City and Kingman. 88 of the new cases are from Bullhead City, 49 of the cases are from Kingman, 36 are from Lake Havasu City and three are from unknown or undetermined areas of the county.
[thumbdown]Why am I not surprised that our backward county is "sticking to their guns" (pun intended) to make certain as many people as possible get COVID and, of course, endangering our children. Why do Republicans hate children so much?[thumbdown]
