The Lake Havasu City Council is attempting to turn down the volume in residential neighborhoods.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to adopt changes to Havasu’s noise ordinance in response to multiple complaints from residents about frequent issues at some short term rental properties in town. Although the city is limited in what it can do to regulate short term rentals, councilmembers said they hoped the changes to the noise ordinance will help with one of the most pressing issues — excessive noise.
“Unfortunately we can’t regulate Airbnb’s because the state has decided that is their ballpark, not ours,” said Councilmember Jim Dolan. “But one thing I like about this is it doesn’t differentiate for a vacation rental – it is more of a nuisance neighbor issue.”
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski explained to the council that the changes to the ordinance reduce the amount of noise allowed in residential neighborhoods during the day – from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. – from 65 decibels to 55dB. Noise levels in commercial and manufacturing areas remained unchanged.
Additionally, the police department will be able to measure noise on the C scale moving forward, in addition to the A scale that is currently being used. Kozlowski said the biggest difference is that the C scale picks up low noises like the bass in movies or music.
Police Chief Dan Doyle told the council the bass from someone playing music loudly is frequently what draws a noise complaint in the first place.
“That is what people are feeling inside their house,” he said.
Doyle said because the bass is not measured on the A scale used by the department, a home may not have violated previous city code even if the bass was extreme. That will change by using the C scale.
Doyle said the police department responded to about 1,000 noise complaints in 2020 with 245 of those complaints about made about known short term rental properties. He said short term rentals are tricky to deal with because the people who stay there are different from week to week.
Doyle noted that the vacation rental ordinance Havasu adopted in 2016 worked great to regulate those properties until a state law nullified the ordinance less than a year later.
“It worked so well that they did away with it,” Doyle joked.
There was some discussion amongst councilmembers about what effect the ordinance changes could have on businesses. Although the decibel level in commercial areas will remain the same, they will also be subject to C scale readings measuring bass.
Doyle eased those concerns by telling councilmembers that noise complaints from commercial areas are fairly rare in Havasu. He said only about 20 to 25 of the 1,000 complaints last year were about a business on Main Street or in the English Channel. Doyle said the department has taken a few readings around town recently to get a better idea of what the changes will mean, and said typically measuring on the C scale increases the reading 10dB to 20dB – depending on the type of music and how much bass it has.
Doyle said measurements taken directly outside local clubs showed they were within the allowable limit on the A scale, but slightly above the limit on the C scale. He noted, however, that if a complaint is received the police will measure the noise at the location of the complaint. He said the few noise complaints about Main Street bars that are made usually come from two or three blocks away.
Doyle said the police department can work with businesses so they can set their sound equipment accordingly if there are any issues.
Ultimately the council decided that the changes would help the situation in residential areas while having a minimal impact in commercial and entertainment areas.
“The intent here is to help with the residential noise complaints that we are receiving, the intent is not to impact the business community or entertainment zones,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “I think this will be one solution to help with those short term rentals and some of those citizens who are having to experience this day after day or weekend after weekend.”
