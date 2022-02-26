After a 4.5 month delay due to the availability of steel, 2121 McCulloch Blvd. has seen a flurry of activity over the past couple weeks as Nomadic gets back on the move.
The co-working facility’s construction hit a snag last fall when steel became scarce amidst a construction boom and supply line issues nationwide. But Partnership for Economic Development Director James Gray said the metal needed for the 9,100 square foot single story facility located along the Pima wash by Sanchez Hawkins Jewelers finally started arriving on Feb. 7 and the building’s frame began going up three days later.
“I’m happy to report that our project is moving on successfully,” Gray told the Lake Havasu City Council during the PED’s annual update on Tuesday.
Currently the metal frame of the main building has been completed, and all the doors and window openings are being constructed and finished. After that, the metal frame for the stand alone studio will be constructed.
Gray told the council that the frame should be completed by March 3, and from March 10 to 24 the building will start taking shape as the paneling, windows and doors are added.
Although the outside of the building is expected to be finished this spring, it will still take several months for the interior of the building to be ready to go.
“Because of safety, no other trades are allowed to work until the building is completed overhead,” Gray said. “Once this occurs, framing out the interior, electrical, plumbing, HVAC can commence in a coordinated order. As the general contractor, Palmieri Construction will coordinate and complete the facility.”
Once completed, Nomadic will include four large offices, seven smaller offices, multiple meeting rooms and common areas, a small soundproof room for podcasts, and bathrooms – along with the unattached studio for video and photography.
The co-working facility known as Nomadic is one of the three top priority projects that came out of the Vision 2020 community development campaign. Vision 2020 led to Lake Havasu City being named the runner up in the 2017 America’s Best Communities contest for which it received $2 million in prize money - $400,000 of which was set aside for Nomadic.
Following the competition, the PED started a pilot co-working project called F-106 in an effort to start experimenting with co-working while finding a location for a permanent facility. Gray said F-106, which will close when Nomadic opens, currently has nine companies working out of the space and the PED expects most of them will move into Nomadic once it’s ready.
Gray told the council that co-working benefits small businesses and startups in a couple ways. The wide variety of companies and services offered under one roof helps to encourage collaboration among the tenants. He said co-working also allows the companies to share expenses which, in turn, allows them to invest profits back into their business.
But Gray noted that Nomadic will be about three times the size of F-106, and the extra space will allow the PED to expand its offerings.
“F-106 has been a pilot program, but this is going to operate more like an incubator,” Gray said. “What we mean by that is companies in there will have more mentorship and support than what they currently experience at F-106. The building will be able to offer that.”
But Nomadic is expected to have more users than just new businesses. Gray said in the last couple years – especially since the start of the pandemic – there has been a huge influx of distance workers who have made use of the space at F-106. Gray told the council a wide variety of professionals such as architects, lawyers, and consultants, have used the facility to have a place to work while they are in Havasu working on a project for six or eight weeks at a time.
“We started F-106 with kind of a staple mind of what we thought co-working was,” Gray said. “Now we are seeing a huge influx of distance workers who, for 90% of the time can work out of their home. But they have certain issues that they need to be in a co-working space for – whether it is a large meeting, whether it is virtual, or using podcast equipment. So we are looking forward to servicing that.”
Now that construction of Nomadic is back moving forward, Gray said the PED is hoping to be able to open the facility in October. But he stressed that further delays are always possible given the fluctuating issues with the supply chain recently.
“We are excited for that timeline, but that is just a goal for where we are at,” Gray said.
(1) comment
Not sure I can see the value of spending taxpayer dollars for this facility. Perhaps I am missing something.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.