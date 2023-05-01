Nomadic is starting to settle into Lake Havasu City’s downtown area on Main Street after the long-planned co-working center opened its doors in late March.

About a month after opening, Havasu’s new business incubator is already home to 12 small businesses and remote workers at 2121 McCulloch Blvd. – right next to Sanchez Hawkins Jewelers where the Pima Wash Trail meets Main Street. The 9,000 square foot Nomadic building provides a long list of amenities for its member businesses, including a networking platform, office or desk space, meeting rooms, a photo studio, an audio studio, and a workshop with equipment such as 3-D printers, drones and more.

