Nomadic is starting to settle into Lake Havasu City’s downtown area on Main Street after the long-planned co-working center opened its doors in late March.
About a month after opening, Havasu’s new business incubator is already home to 12 small businesses and remote workers at 2121 McCulloch Blvd. – right next to Sanchez Hawkins Jewelers where the Pima Wash Trail meets Main Street. The 9,000 square foot Nomadic building provides a long list of amenities for its member businesses, including a networking platform, office or desk space, meeting rooms, a photo studio, an audio studio, and a workshop with equipment such as 3-D printers, drones and more.
“PED is very grateful for Palmieri construction and their dedication to keeping this project on budget. We are now excited about building the culture and events,” said Partnership for Economic Development CEO James Gray.
Gray referred to the first few weeks in Nomadic as a soft opening, while PED works to implement the new digital software platform and other technologies offered throughout Nomadic. He said they are now finishing getting all of the equipment set up, and the PED is offering tours of the facility.
The need for a co-working location was identified and selected as one of Havasu’s top three priority projects as part of Vision 2020 about seven years ago, which culminated in a runner up finish in the America’s Best Communities competition in 2017. Havasu received $2 million in prize money from ABC – with $400,000 set aside for the co-working center. The rest of the project has been privately funded.
“As part of the Vision 2020 plan, we are investing in young entrepreneurs to create a space for them to collaborate, learn, and prioritize capital into growing their business,” Gray said. “Coworking creates two unique values for its members: First by sharing resources and space the company saves money instead of single handedly funding rent, power, internet, etc. they can focus those savings on fueling growth in their companies. Second, the value of being around entrepreneurs cannot be understated. Individuals and companies learn from others in the space through inspiration, technical skills and experience.”
Shortly after the ABC competition, the PED decided to dip its toe into co-working with a scaled down version called F-106 as they searched for a location for a permanent facility. F-106 had been running for several years and provided the PED some hands-on experience with co-working as it worked out the plans and designs for its permanent facility.
Gray said the co-working experience at Nomadic is similar to what was available at F-106, but there is more space available and a lot more technology.
“F106 operated on keys and Google calendars, Nomadic the facility runs on a full digital platform,” Gray said. “From keyless entry, digital payment, online communications built for members, to booking conference rooms everything can be done through a software app built for coworking spaces. Members can book and reserve any of the conference rooms, work areas, or equipment utilizing their monthly credits, if their credits run out they can buy extra time within the digital platform.”
Now that Nomadic is officially open, F-106 has been shut down.
Gray said four of Nomadic’s 12 members previously worked out of F-106, while the other eight are brand new to co-working in Havasu. He said the facility is currently about 40% full, so there is still room available for more members. Gray said the PED hopes to have about 60% of the space filled by the end of the first year of operations.
The building is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., although members have 24/7 access to the facility. Nomadic offers a variety of memberships starting with a day pass for a desk at the facility during business hours, a floating membership without reserved space, a dedicated desk, or rental of a small office for up to two employees or a large office for up to four.
Gray said any non-member in the community can also rent out the podcast studio, the photo/video studio, the meeting room or the event space. The rest of the facility is reserved for members.
