Mohave County officials outlined a shortened timeline and plan for cracking down on businesses that refuse to comply with covid regulations and Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders Thursday, with the hope that owners will take the precautions seriously as the county continues to be in a state of moderate transmission.
Denise Burley, Mohave County Director of Public Health, overviewed the county’s plan of corrective action for non-compliant businesses at a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday.
Complaints about businesses can be received by the county in three ways – a phone call, the county’s webpage (mohavecounty.us) or via the Arizona Department of Health Services’ “Covid-19 Complaint Hotline.” The complaint gets logged, and within 24 hours, an initial inspection is conducted by the county health department.
“That initial inspection will include education, technical assistance, and will also serve as a verbal warning,” Burley said. The health department developed a checklist for inspectors to use when they’re following up on a complaint, which helps them keep track of any violations. The business owner will be left with a copy of that checklist, a notice of their violations, and a deadline for compliance within the next 48 hours.
Stage two is another follow-up visit, within the next two days, again using the checklist. If compliance still isn’t noted, the business owner will receive a written warning, with a 24 hour deadline for compliance.
If non-compliance is still seen after that, the process enters stage three, and the county attorney office will begin the Title 36 process, Burley said. A 24 hour order to comply will be issued, and civil penalties kick in. According to County Attorney Lenore Knudtson, the business would be fined $1,000 for every day they remain out of compliance, up to $10,000.
The final stage is the filing of an injunction to close the business until compliance is achieved, Knudtson explained. Any repeated violations begin at stage three, she said.
“Most importantly, we’ve given the business owner every opportunity to choose compliance,” Knudtson said. “We’ve educated them, we’ve provided them notice, we would provide them with assistance if they don’t have a clear understanding – but at some point, compliance is the expectation.”
With this timeline, it’s “entirely possible” to be in court within a week, Knudtson said. Normally in cases of public health nuisances, there is one more follow-up inspection before moving to a verbal warning and businesses are given 72 hours to comply, rather than 48 or 24.
But the county wanted to expedite the process “to provide fair notice to the business owner, a path to compliance, due process – while at the same time, recognizing and addressing the need for expediency by the board of supervisors,” Knudtson said. The new process also provides a clear paper trail of non-compliance if the case goes to court.
One week ago, businesses that were previously shuttered by the state (like bars, gyms and movie theaters) were allowed to reopen their doors again, with a few new guidelines to follow.
Indoor gyms and fitness centers could open at 25 percent capacity. Bars with dine-in service, indoor theaters and water parks were allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. All businesses also must require masks (unless a customer is actively eating or drinking), screen staff for any symptoms, have physical distancing measures in place, and enhance their sanitation measures. A full list of the state’s guidelines can be found at azdhs.gov.
The reopening was kicked into gear once Mohave County dropped from a status of substantial virus spread to a moderate zone, according to benchmarks set by ADHS.
Mohave County sits in the same zone as of Thursday, with 41 covid-19 cases per 100,000 individuals, 8.1 percent of tests returning positive, and 2.3 percent of hospital visits in the region for covid-like illness, as of Aug. 23 (the most recent verified data available, according to ADHS).
