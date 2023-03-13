Representatives from nonprofit organizations throughout Lake Havasu City gathered Monday in a meeting at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, and laid the groundwork for future fundraising endeavors, toward the larger goal of aiding Havasu residents who need it.

Those organizations are now part of a new nonprofit task force, with support from city officials. The task force was announced at last week’s meeting of the Lake Havasu City Council, where $1 million in coronavirus relief funding was distributed to 11 local nonprofit organizations. The new organization’s role will be to consolidate and streamline efforts in finding and applying for grant funding, while managing such efforts throughout the city.

