Representatives from nonprofit organizations throughout Lake Havasu City gathered Monday in a meeting at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, and laid the groundwork for future fundraising endeavors, toward the larger goal of aiding Havasu residents who need it.
Those organizations are now part of a new nonprofit task force, with support from city officials. The task force was announced at last week’s meeting of the Lake Havasu City Council, where $1 million in coronavirus relief funding was distributed to 11 local nonprofit organizations. The new organization’s role will be to consolidate and streamline efforts in finding and applying for grant funding, while managing such efforts throughout the city.
The task force meeting on Monday was led by River Cities United Way President Debi Pennington.
“I feel like we don’t have really good coordination for our systems,” Pennington said at the meeting. “We go through enough meetings for resources and talk about what services we provide, but we don’t really have the coordination that we put together to make it happen. This is not a River Cities United Way meeting - This is OUR meeting. It’s our time to come together and see what’s working, what’s not working, and how we can be more effective with the people we’re serving.”
Pennington told nonprofit representatives on Monday that she intended to encourage collaboration between organizations, from child welfare agencies to senior assistance and homeless assistance organizations throughout the city. Pennington said she had an epiphany at a recent meeting of the city’s Community Resource Coalition, as she viewed specific dollar-amounts in grant funding needed by different community organizations.
“I advocate for each and every one of your organizations’ programs all the time, talking about what they offer to the community … If I had (those dollar amounts), I would do a better job of raising that money collectively, or at least connecting (organizations) to businesses that have the same mission focus of what they want to do.”
According to Pennington, one of the task force’s goals is to overcome possible conflict among nonprofit organizations, and encourage collaboration in ensuring each others’ success while informing each other of lingering issues within the community that each organization may not have been aware of alone.
Pennington said last week that the task force is expected to meet monthly.
For more information about the nonprofit task force, or how to get involved, contact 928-486-8620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.