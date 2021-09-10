“What do you remember from that day?”
A small, silent moment passes, closed by a labored sigh.
“Everything. Everything…”
Former New York City firefighter Tom Fenech was heading back to Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge when he saw the explosion shoot out of the north tower at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001.
When he walked into the building’s lobby just minutes later, there were less than 25 other first responders present.
“It was total chaos,” Fenech recalled.
The hours and months that followed are seared into his memory – a chain of grief and trauma that changed Fenech’s life and the nation forever.
Fenech was born and raised in a “crappy neighborhood” in Brooklyn called Flatbush, “where you either became a cop or a robber,” he said.
Fenech decided to lean towards the first and became a firefighter, like many others in his family. He had no interest in college and was more concerned with making money. He also didn’t want to wear a gun, enjoyed the idea of working long days and getting multiple days off in a week. Fenech’s fearlessness and the promise of action – plus, the time to work a second job – drew him in.
“It was my calling… and there was not a lot of brains required,” Fenech joked. “It’s a calling, like teaching, too. We need people to help people.”
After training as an Air Force firefighter and serving with them for over four years, Fenech joined the New York City fire department.
He was used to dealing with high-pressure situations throughout the duration of his career. But nothing could have prepared him – or anyone – for what awaited him at the Twin Towers that Tuesday morning.
“It’s one thing to watch it on TV,” Fenech said. “It’s entirely different to be there. None of us were trained for this.”
As confusion and panic caused the chaos to rapidly amplify, more and more first responders began to arrive to One World Trade Center as employees from still-intact floors spilled out of elevators and into the streets.
Every time an elevator door opened, there was more trauma, more confusion, and more people in shock. Fenech recalls seeing employees walking through the lobby in their suits, briefcase in hand, ready to hail a cab and head home for the day – too in shock to fully understand the reality of the present and acknowledge their injuries or state of mind.
“The security system was constantly blaring out to people to shelter in place,” Fenech said. That was before the second plane hit Two World Trade Center at 9:03 a.m. Some may have speculated the first explosion was a tragic airline accident, but plane two made the message ring clear – America was under attack.
The lobby was so packed full of problems that no one could work their way up to the upper floors right away, and hundreds of people were trapped above the point of impact with no way down.
“The common Joes – those were the real heroes,” Fenech said, citing example after example of people on the higher floors letting their coworkers fill an elevator instead of taking their place, reassuring them by promising to take the next one.
But no elevators ever came.
“I know there are more good people than there are bad in this world,” Fenech said, his belief proven that tragic day.
Once the lobby was clear, first responders could shift their focus to the upper floors – but they needed more gear. Fenech went on the hunt, searching rigs for extra equipment.
He was at a fire engine outside of the south tower when the building began to crumble.
A panicked police officer next to him dove beneath the still-running fire engine, and Fenech did the first thing he could think to do – get to the back of the rig, crouch down and pull the rubber hose over his head as debris and dust rained down from above.
He was lucky to survive.
When the air was settled, he escorted the injured cop and another female police officer to Pace University to get medical attention. There were hundreds and hundreds of injured people waiting to be treated, reminding Fenech of scenes from the recent bombing of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
“It was horrific, and it will never leave my memory bank,” he said.
Fenech made his way back to the north tower. As he approached, it, too, collapsed, blowing him off the street. He ended up in a hospital, with no idea how he got there.
“I was lucky to come home eventually that night,” Fenech said. Despite the horrific nature of the event, his two boys were old enough to understand the situation, and his family knew he had a job to do.
For the next eight and a half months, spent his days and nights at Ground Zero, either digging, distributing equipment, serving meals or assisting volunteers. He was the go-to guy for any needs as rescue, recovery and clean up commenced.
“People called me ‘The Tool Nazi,’” Fenech said. “If you needed a rebar cutter, a generator, gas, food – I was the guy. I could get anything we needed.”
With the help of local restaurants, donations from businesses, and help from rental companies, Fenech did his part to help Ground Zero operations run smoothly. Sometimes, that meant getting creative – like creating barbecues out of 55-gallon drums or building a 24-by-24 building draped with tarps and dubbed “The Hard Hat Cafe.”
He wasn’t solely responsible for feeding thousands of first responders and volunteers, of course. Red Cross was one of multiple organizations on scene, and they served food as well.
“But they were making marinara sauce out of cans of ketchup,” Fenech laughed. “Marinara sauce with ketchup! You don’t serve that to a New Yorker.”
The work went on and on for months in an endless cycle – rescue, recovery, clean-up. The impact of that Tuesday didn’t hit Fenech until much later, after he had plenty of time to process what he’d experienced.
“You become a machine,” Fenech said, describing the way every first responder just moved from task to task until the job gets done. “You’re doing what you trained for.”
Fenech left behind Brooklyn, his home of almost 50 years, to relocate to Lake Havasu City, with his wife, Dorothy about 17 years ago. His lungs, damaged by months of inhaling toxic Ground Zero air, need the arid climate the Mojave Desert has to offer.
In addition to his lung issues, the tragedy left Fenech with injuries to his leg, hip, spine, lower back and trachea, to name a few.
“When you have a 110-story building fall on you, you’re bound to have some problems,” Fenech said with a chuckle. “What are you gonna do? I was very lucky to come home eventually that night. I had a very tough couple of years. I was coughing myself to sleep every night.”
Fenech believes the response and reality of 9/11 should be taught at every police and fire academy, and quickly – before America loses a generation of first responders to lung disease.
As for his mental scars, the post traumatic stress has become manageable, Fenech said.
“It fades,” he said. “Life goes on.”
Every year, Fenech spends the anniversary of the attack at the rededication ceremony at London Bridge Beach. He helps organize the event, working with fellow volunteers for months in advance to ensure the ceremony honors 9/11 victims in a beautiful, impactful way.
