Driving through Lake Havasu City’s Downtown District, one might be amazed by the sightings of artwork seen alongside some of the area’s buildings.
These murals are sponsored by Havasu Area Public Art (HAPA), Havasu’s only nonprofit organization that is geared towards beautifying the town with public art.
HAPA President Fred Hahn recently unveiled his ‘We Are Havasu’ mural that took him 16 months to create from start to finish. It is located on the outside wall of Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange on McCulloch Boulevard and features painted tiles that depict various aspects of the city.
“I tried to get everything in. Peoples’ individual artworks are on the tiles. I just wanted to reflect what the community was [in the mural] and it’s built around the icon of the London Bridge,” Hahn said. “Their cars, their pets, their boats, the police department, fire department, veterans [are on the tiles.]”
The nonprofit, which was created in 2015, periodically will send out notices to artists in order to garner art proposals for upcoming mural projects around town.
“Essentially, what we’ll do is we’ll find a building owner who wants a mural on their building. We talk to the building owner, get the contract together with them and get an idea of what they would like as far as their theme is concerned,” Hahn said. “We’ll do a call to artists and get proposals from various artists along with price quotes.”
After the proposals are collected, HAPA will meet with the building owner to decide what the mural will be. When an artist is selected, a contract with them is then signed and the artist is notified. Hahn says that the funding for the mural is split between his organization and the building owner.
“We focused on the downtown area to get noticed and to get visibility which makes it easier to get donations when they know that you actually do something with them,” Hahn said.
HAPA’s Vice President Valerie Sadler says their group also works with the city’s youth in creating art and honing in on their skills.
“We sponsored some of the children from Pam Reinke’s studio and they did some murals. Like how we have our call to artists, [the children] presented their work and we went through and chose four of them,” Sadler said. “[The murals] are in-between the hardware store and Jersey’s as you’re coming down from the back. We had a couple of the high school kids that helped out and helped give the kids direction.”
HAPA is currently searching for local artists to collaborate with on another downtown mural project. The project will take place on the wall for Havasu Hardware and plans on being a ‘Havasu-themed’ mural.
“We have this call out to artists right now so if there’s mural artists out there, please contact us and send us a proposal. We’ll get all the proposals by June 15,” Hahn said. “It’s a flexible schedule and they’ll be able to start off in the fall when the weather’s more amenable.”
HAPA’s first major art project focused on bringing local art to the public areas of the Havasu Regional Medical Center after their remodel in 2015.
“Our first project was when they remodeled the Havasu Regional hospital. The doctors wanted to have all of the artwork in the public areas to be local artists. They worked with HAPA to do a project called “Deck Our Halls” and we had a contest with local artists,” Hahn continued. “The winners received money but the doctors had all of the artwork. So, now all of the artwork displayed in the hospital’s public areas are from the local artists.”
Hahn mentions that their next art project garnered donations from the public to help with its production. Residents who wanted to be featured in the mural planned by HAPA showed their monetary support which aided the project’s completion.
“Our second project was the car mural. HAPA has two major supply issues – having a place to put up our artwork and having enough money to put up that artwork,” Hahn said. “We had the place and so car owners donated to get their car up on the mural. That’s how the first mural was funded. We had other donors but primarily, it was from the car owners themselves to get their car up on the wall.”
Hahn states that his group is always open for suggestions and locations for new art projects. Local artists are also encouraged to contact HAPA if they want to get involved and share their artwork.
The public is welcome to attend HAPA’s monthly board meetings if they have an interest in joining the group. They can share ideas with the board members and learn more about upcoming projects they have scheduled.
“On the third Tuesday of every month, we meet from 8 to 9 a.m. at Pam Reinke’s studio. Visitors are welcome to come see if they’d like to join our group,” Sadler continued. “If they’re interested in donating, we have a p.o. box.”
Since HAPA is completely funded by donations, the group will host fundraisers or participate in the Downtown District’s First Friday events to increase the public’s awareness of their organization.
“We have a yearly event in November and that is our Barstool Auction that is usually held at the Flying X Saloon,” Sadler said. “Artists will paint barstools and donate them to us and we auction them off. It’s a wonderful fundraiser and it’s so much fun.”
Over the years, HAPA’s annual auction has become a success and brings in additional support from the local community. Their most recent auction boasted a total of 21 bar stools with each one painted by a different artist.
“We thought [the auction] would run for three years and then people would get bored of it. Every year, people are insisting we come back the next year and do it,” Hahn said. “It is a lot of fun and that’s been a big moneymaker.”
In conjunction with their ‘Art Creates Art’ program which aims to fund public art through donations, HAPA has an ongoing tile project. It consists of 6 inch by 6 inch tiles that are painted by artists and then donated to the group. The tiles can then be purchased with a $25 donation.
“We started this ‘6x6’ project, it’s a standard price at $25 and 100 percent of that is going to go towards HAPA,” Hahn said. “The artist donates the canvas and their work.”
Hahn hopes to add student artists to the ‘6x6’ project to have artwork from local Havasu youth included with the work of the other participating artists.
“We’ll donate the canvases to [the students] so they don’t have any expense in it and they can do the artwork and submit it to HAPA,” Hahn explained.
To continue their mission to make art more accessible to the community and to visitors, HAPA has plans to collaborate with other organizations in town to showcase local art.
“We are starting a project where we’re going to team with some of the other organizations in Havasu and look at the expanded areas of art like sculptures and we’re going to put together a little tour guide,” Sadler said. “It will include our HAPA art and all of the murals that we’ve done.”
Hahn notes that the local group, Creative Comrades, along with other individual artists will also be involved in the partnership.
“There is art in the town but not everybody knows where to find it. We’re hoping to put together a guide for where people can go see the different works,” Hahn said. “There is an art trail but that’s not associated with us.”
During the breakout of covid, the group continued to work on art projects. They adjusted their in-person meetings to reflect the guidelines that were in effect.
“After covid, a lot of the nonprofits have had difficulty restarting. We met all the way through with our masks on and proper spacing and continued to have projects,” Hahn said. “I think that inertia kept us going.”
Due to the group’s persistence during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, HAPA was able to maintain its active status despite the downfall of other nonprofit organizations.
“One of our directors looked into other organizations that were similar to ours and generally, their lifespan is about three to five years and that’s it,” Hahn said. “We’ve got longevity and I think we’re growing. It’s more expediential than it is downhill.”
Although funding is an ongoing issue due to the group’s nonprofit status, the members find the city leaders to be supportive of their efforts to bring art to Havasu.
“Every project is a challenge. It can be dealing with the artist, dealing with the building owner, dealing with weather, materials,” Hahn added. “What’s great is right now we have a mayor and city council that’s very proactive and supportive of us. They don’t have a budget to do anything but the things we do are reviewed through the city to make sure that what we’re going to put up doesn’t fall within advertising because there’s fees for that.”
With support coming from the community since their first projects began, HAPA has demonstrated what it takes to stay afloat despite the many setbacks they have faced. Their mission to continue to bring local art to Havasu has placed them in the eyes of locals and visitors alike.
“We’re essentially a tourist town so [our art] gives people things to see and it expresses our culture,” Hahn said. “Visitors can know who we are and [that] we’re not just a lake in the desert. I think we are a close-knit community and a friendly community. It’s what we try to express.”
To learn more about HAPA or to apply to be a mural artist, contact them at hav.art@aol.com or www.facebook.com/havasuareapublicartHAPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.