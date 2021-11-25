A new nonprofit organization will be formed in Lake Havasu City soon, which will take the Environmental Learning Center baton from Vision 2020’s Pillar Four. Pillar Four representatives say the foundation, tentatively named the Desert Water Alliance, will allow fundraising for the water research and educational project to kick off in earnest and, once completed, the foundation would oversee operations of the center.
Former Lake Havasu City Manager Charlie Cassens, with Pillar Four, gave the City Council a presentation about what has been happening with the prospective Environmental Learning Center over the past two years, and what the next steps are to get it built. The project began as part of the Vision 2020 efforts that kicked off in 2015 and culminated in a runner up finish for Havasu at the America’s Best Communities Competition in 2017. The Environmental Learning Center was identified as one of three top priority projects, and was given a quarter of the $2 million prize money to get the project off the ground.
Cassens told the council that Pillar Four has spent about $400,000 of that on the first two phases of the project, which included a feasibility study in phase one, and the creation of some early concept designs and renderings that will be used to aid fundraising efforts and entice potential partners and users of the facility. Cassens said there is still about $100,000 available from the ABC prize money.
The Environmental Learning Center was last discussed by the council when it approved hiring Jones Studios to complete designs and renderings of the proposed facility at an October meeting in 2019.
Cassens walked the council through those designs, which have now been completed, while noting that these plans are still fairly malleable and can change depending on the needs of any investors that come forward to help build the facility.
He said that the project, which would be the first of its kind with a focus on water quality in the Colorado River, is now in a position where it is ready to take its pitch on the road to start drumming up financial support and commitments. But Cassens said Pillar Four is not set up to receive any money – even if it is offered.
That is where the Desert Water Alliance comes in.
Cassens said the alliance would be formed as a 501C3 foundation, which would give it non-profit status with the IRS. The Desert Water Alliance would also be equipped to start fundraising efforts to raise the money needed to construct the facility near State Route 95 at the future entrance of Havasu Riviera.
According to estimates completed in the feasibility study, which Cassens noted are a couple years old at this point, the center is expected to cost between $8.5 and $10 million to construct. Once completed, it is expected to cost $1.8 million annually to operate. Cassens said the foundation would be responsible for coming up with the money for both construction and operating costs.
Cassens said he has been researching state and federal grants available for this type of water project, and found that there is lots of grant money availible. Additionally, Cassens said he is hopeful that multiple agencies who have expressed interest in using the facility will also agree to contribute financially to its construction.
He said that multiple universities have already expressed interest in becoming involved in the Environmental Learning including both Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. Cassens also mentioned U.S. Fish & Wildlife as another agency that has been involved with the process. He said input from the federal agency led to the inclusion of four dorm rooms into the center’s plans. He said the department brought up a potential need to give visiting scientists and water researchers a place to stay while they do their work.
Cassens said the plan is to structure the Desert Water Alliance with a board of directors that includes five people from Pillar Four, and Cassens also offered a seat on the board to a member of the City Council. He said once the building is completed, it would have to be given to the city to serve as the property owner. But he said the city could then sign over operation of the facility to the alliance.
In the past, multiple councilmembers have expressed concerns over the cost of the project, specifically that it would be left up to the city to foot the bill and come up with the money to operate the facility. On Tuesday the council welcomed the news that the foundation intends to complete and run the center without any money from Havasu – with the possible exception of a lease with the city to house Havasu’s water quality lab.
Councilmember David Lane told Cassens he was impressed with the presentation and said he was particularly pleased to hear that the working plans avoid depending on money from the city for construction or operating costs.
Councilmember Cameron Moses said the project looks like a grand and beautiful dream, and he is interested to see what happens as the project moves on to the fundraising stage.
Councilmember Michele Lin also said she thought the designs for the building are beautiful, but questioned how thoroughly the center would actually be used on a day to day basis.
Cassens said that currently the project is a vision and he admitted that it is based on speculation at this point. But he said that speculation is grounded in input that Pillar Four has been gathering since 2017.
