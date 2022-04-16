The warm temperatures on Saturday made for a relaxing afternoon for the 6th Annual Kids’ Fishing Event hosted by the Pond Hopper Nation nonprofit organization. The event was held at the Lake Havasu State Park.
Roy Hawk, a leading member of Pond Hopper Nation, was excited for Saturday’s activities. He anticipated between 100 to 250 kids to turn out for the family-friendly event.
“Pond Hopper Nation is an organization that is involved in teaching children how to fish,” Hawk said. “We’re making it an official nonprofit so it will help us garner more sponsorship and be able to help more kids get involved in fishing.”
The organization was created in Lake Havasu City six years ago by Albert Talafuse. After Talafuse relocated to Texas, the programs were able to expand across the U.S.
“We actually run these little programs like this all across the country,” Hawk said. “From North Carolina and everywhere in between.”
Hawk states that Saturday’s event is a great way for the community to come out and learn how to fish with their families.
“In this particular environment, we get a lot of families that come out,” Hawk explained. “It’s a lot of interacting with the mom or the dad and teaching them about fishing and they teach it to their kid.”
According to Hawk, other participating communities will have children transported by buses to the organization’s fishing events.
“Here, we have the whole family come out to get involved which is really special,” Hawk said. “When you teach the parents and they get involved, then they’re more likely to do it their whole lives.”
Hawk said that growing up in a single-parent household as an only child led him to find his love for fishing.
“Fishing is what kind of kept me out of trouble,” Hawk said. “I love being able to share that with other kids and hopefully it does the same.”
Hawk said that the local Anderson Toyota Auto Group is the main title sponsor for the annual fishing event, but that they also receive help from other sponsors.
“[Anderson Toyota] likes to do stuff like this for their community,” Hawk stated. “It’s a great partnership.”
Andrea Foote, the Marketing and Promotions Manager for Anderson Auto Group, enjoys her time interacting with the children who come out to learn how to fish.
“I think my favorite part about being here today is that the kids get to experience [fishing] for the first time,” Foote exclaimed. “They’re excited and we get to see that!”
Foote says she is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community and to witness a child’s first time using a fishing rod.
“[The families] come in here, they don’t have to pay for anything, everything is free,” Foote said. “I think that is a huge part of why we do nonprofit work, it’s the Anderson way.”
Foote noted the dedication that Pond Hopper Nation member Hawk has added to the community.
“It’s all about giving back to the community and we’re thankful for our partnership with Roy,” Foote said. “He does a lot for the fishing community and for the kids in this town.”
Tifanie Buchanan, a new resident of Lake Havasu City, attended the fishing event with her two sons.
“We’ve had so much fun!” Buchanan said. Her 11-year-old son Ryland was the first child to catch a fish during their time in the water.
“He caught a 25-pound carp and it put up a good fight,” Buchanan said. “They’re having fun and they’re not on their Xboxes!”
Of the many volunteers who helped on Saturday, one found joy in being present to witness the unity the event brought forth.
Patrick Tallabas, a resident of Casa Grande, Ariz., traveled all the way to Lake Havasu City in support of helping the community and has been a volunteer for the last three years.
“My reason for being here is pretty much the kids,” Tallabas stated. “I love seeing families together and united out there.”
Tallabas mentions how tolerant the parents are when it comes to learning how to fish.
“I think [fishing] kind of brings them a little closer together,” Tallabas explained.
He went on to say that he volunteers his time for the good cause of the event.
“It’s something I really believe in,” Tallabas said. “To get these kids started young and get them kind of accustomed to the way things should be going out here.”
For more information on the organization, visit their website at www.pondhoppernation.com.
