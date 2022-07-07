Authorities are trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police say it’s a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the scene, they said the woman was already dead and had a gunshot wound. Authorities said it’s unclear how long the body was in the water. Police say detectives are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.