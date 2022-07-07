Regaining their footing in the arts scene is Lake Havasu Ballet, a nonprofit organization that has fostered self-esteem and provided classical ballet training for Lake Havasu City youth and adult residents for the last 18 years.
Dancers from Kingman and Parker have also been known to participate in classes at LHB due to their lack of ballet studios.
Originally founded by Jeanne Fernando, the former founding artistic director recently handed over the leadership of the nonprofit to Nathan Cottam. Owner of the Mannakin Theater and Dance Company in San Francisco, Cottam has expectations to immerse Lake Havasu Ballet into the arts scene of the city.
In addition to the newly-appointed artistic director is Constant Stoepler, who will serve as the nonprofit’s board president. Stoepler has been an influence to Havasu for over 25 years which includes being a prominent creator of the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival in 2011.
Both Stoepler and Cottam have prior history with LHB and intend to increase awareness of their nonprofit by garnering support from the local community. The duo plans on accomplishing this goal with their upcoming open house on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. The open house will introduce prospective dancers and residents to the teachers and allow interested attendees to register for the fall season.
“The most important thing is the open house. We’ll have information on ‘The Nutcracker’ and on how to be part of it,” Cottam said. “For the first time ever, we’re going to be doing a complete version of ‘The Nutcracker’. A brand-new Nutcracker just for Lake Havasu.”
The Havasu rendition of the world famous ballet seeks community involvement for those willing to be a part of the inaugural production.
“We want to open this to not only dancers in the community, but there are places where other people could be involved as performers or as helpers,” Cottam continued. “We want it to be a really special event and sort of a kick-off production for Constant and myself as the new leadership of the company.”
The announcement of the “Arizona-style” production, as Cottam states, will double LHB’s annual major productions from one to two. Normally, the nonprofit hosts their large performance in May with smaller shows throughout the year as a part of their outreach program. Shows arranged at local schools and hospice facilities are amongst some of these smaller performances. This year’s production of “The Nutcracker” will be held in December and will include details significant to Havasu.
“We’re going to have surprises in it that are unique to Lake Havasu and we want the community to be proud of it,” Cottam said. “In order for the community to be proud of it, we all need to be in it together.”
The commitment that has flourished in past years for LHB can be attributed to the loyal members and families of the dance studio. Stoepler says that parents will volunteer their time to act as seamstresses when costumes need to be completed for performances.
“I met Jeanne Fernando many, many years ago when I was president of the Allied Arts Council in Lake Havasu,” Stoepler continued. “I’ve been impressed with the devotion of her and her team throughout the years and we certainly continue that, Nathan and I.”
Cottam agrees that the strong foundation of the nonprofit has been made possible by those who have devoted their time over the years.
“The fact that [Lake Havasu Ballet] has maintained and grown over 18 years through the dedication of the people involved, that’s where it’s at,” Cottam said. “From Jeanne Fernando, the founder, right on down to the parents. The institution is nothing more than the people involved.”
Being a dance studio that practices classical ballet requires time as well as financial commitments from the students who participate. Stoepler is aware of the disparity that follows low-income students but he and Cottam strive to maintain an affordable tuition for prospective dancers.
“We do want to make sure that a ballet education is affordable for everybody,” Cottam said. “Probably about 40 percent of our student body, maybe more, can’t afford to pay [$700].”
An example that Cottam gives uses the high price range for classes that can be found in larger cities such as Las Vegas or Phoenix. In his example, Cottam says that students could face a $500 to $700 monthly bill for ballet classes by the time they reach high school. Cottam is aware that his nonprofit’s lower tuition fees require more fundraising to sustain the dance studio.
“We have to raise the dollars to make up the difference between what our lowest income families can afford and how much this actually costs us to do it,” Cottam explained. “That takes a lot of effort and it takes a lot of faith from the community that we’re actually going to be true to our word.”
Cottam ensures that with the commitment from himself and Stoepler that LHB will continue to be an “establishment and institution in Lake Havasu that not all communities have”.
“It’s not unusual for a city the size of Lake Havasu to not have someplace where you could really study ballet,” Cottam added.
The educational training that comes along with studying ballet has been shown to be beneficial to students, Stoepler states. He includes increased self-esteem, confidence, communication skills and social interaction as other benefits of practicing ballet.
“[Ballet] is fun, absolutely, but it also has a specific value to the dancer,” Stoepler said. “It has been well-documented over the years by our universities that music students and dance students, especially ballet students, show in their ACT tests a higher score.”
The board president goes on to speak about the additional feature that has been applied throughout the dance studio that also benefits students.
“The main asset I want everyone to know is that we have throughout our studios, spring floors,” Stoepler explained. “Spring floors mean, in effect, that the joints and bones of our kids will not be strained as much, if at all, by dancing, especially by jumping.”
With safeguards in place adding a sense of security to dancers and their parents, Stoepler also makes a point to include each student of LHB into a ballet production.
“We guarantee the kids that come to us and want to study ballet, we guarantee them in return for their effort that they will have a stage presence in one or multiple stage performances,” Stoepler said.
The dance studio is currently home to eight ballet instructors who are each knowledgeable and qualified to teach the diverse students that are admitted to LHB.
“Everybody has a little bit of a specialty,” Cottam said. “Everybody is well-versed in ballet.”
The number of students practicing at LHB has dramatically decreased from about 150 to 70 as a result of covid, Cottam mentions.
“We operate between 150 and 200 [students]. That’s how many we want to have,” Cottam added. “Constant and I are making a concerted effort to increase enrollment right away. We want to get back up to 150 students.”
One issue that LHB hopes to dismantle is the low amount of male dancers that study at the studio. Stoepler figures that up to 10 boys have participated in ballet classes through the nonprofit. He aims to increase that number by having Cottam and a secondary male teacher available as ballet instructors to break the stigma of ballet being limited to female dancers.
“It’s unbelievably masculine when a man dances and it’s unbelievably feminine when a woman dances,” Cottam described. “There’s no shortage of male energy in ballet and it’s necessary.”
Dancers as young as two years old are encouraged to become familiar with LHB and the classes they offer for every skill level. Stoepler adds that the studio has seen 50-year-old dancers be a part of their classes in the past.
“We are the only company in town that produces a full-scale of ballet classes,” Stoepler said. “We are there for the community as well as for the dancers.”
To find out more information about ballet classes, contact Lake Havasu Ballet by email at Lakehavasuballet@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lakehavasuballet. Studio Manager Susan Bielecki can also be reached at (928) 453-1688. Studio classes and major performances will be held at 2700 Jamaica Blvd S.
